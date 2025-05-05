Three dead, five hurt after gunfire erupts at Arizona steakhouse: Police say no suspects in custody
Police have said they believe more than one suspect was involved following the incident on Sunday
Three people have been killed and and five others were injured in a shooting at a steakhouse in Glendale, Arizona, police have said.
The incident occurred Sunday around 7:45 p.m. local time at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse.
Police have said they believe more than one suspect was involved. Multiple people have been taken in for questioning but so far none have been arrested, Glendale Police Department Officer Moroni Mendez said during a briefing.
Mendez said three people died from their injuries and five other people were injured by gunshots or shrapnel, KPHO-TV reported.
“Obviously there was a lot of people here,” he said. “A lot of people that were attending some sort of event. Anyone who has information, please come forward and provide that to us because as we just recently stated, there are three deceased.
“So we want to make sure we do a complete and thorough investigation, and do right by the victims.”
Bystander Lupe Rodriguez said he ran to safety. He was shaken, but said he was grateful that he and his friends survived.
"There was a man on the ground, and it didn’t look like he made it,” Rodriguez said. “His father was yelling out his name. It was pretty bad.”
More follows ...
