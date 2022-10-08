Jump to content

Arkansas deputies videotaped in violent arrest have been fired: ‘A step in the right direction’

“It’s just a single step in a very long journey to have justice for Randal and honestly for Crawford County as a whole,” said a lawyer for Randall Worcester

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 08 October 2022 15:05
Comments
Police release dashcam footage of violent arrest in Euclid, Ohio

Two Arkansas deputies who were filmed kneeing and punching a suspect during a violent arrest in August have been fired.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante told KHBS television station that deputies Levi White and Zachary King were no longer employed at the office, but gave no further explanation for their dismissals.

A third officer involved in the arrest, Mulberry Police Officer Thell Riddle, remains on administrative leave without pay, the Associated Press reported.

The three law enforcement officers were filmed beating Randall Worcester, 27, by a bystander outside of a Kountry Xpress convenience store in Mulberry, about 140 miles (220kms) northwest of Little Rock, on 21 August.

The viral footage showed one of the officers repeatedly punching and kicking Mr Worcester, while another holds him down, and a third slammed his head into the pavement.

Sheriff Damante has previously said Mr Worcester was being questioned for threatening a store clerk in a nearby town when he tackled one of the deputies and punched him in the head, the Associated Press reported.

Crawford County deputies Levi White and Zack King were fired over the 21 August incident

(5News / YouTube)

Randal Worcester leaves the Crawford County Justice Center in Van Buren, Arkansas, on 22 August

(Associated Press)

Mr Worcester filed a federal lawsuit against the three officers in August, alleging they he had suffered permanent injuries in the attack that would require ongoing medical treatment.

His attorney Adam Rose told the Associated Press that the dismissals were a “step in the right direction”.

“It’s just a single step in a very long journey to have justice for Randal and honestly for Crawford County as a whole,” Mr Rose told AP.

Mr Worcester was treated in a hospital before being booked on charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

