Arkansas plane crash - live: No survivors as small craft is downed in high winds near Little Rock
Region had seen gusts of up to 46mph shortly before fatal accident happened
Five people were killed as a small plane crashed near the Clinton National Airport in Arkansas, say officials.
The Little Rock Police Department say that a twin-engine plane went down in an area between the city’s airport and the 3M Little Rock plant on Wednesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that the plane was a twin-engine BE20 departing the airport for John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.
The FAA stated that the plane had five people onboard, and deputies at the scene said there were no survivors found, reported KARK.
The area near the airport saw strong wind gusts around the time of the crash, according to Arkansas Storm Team meteorologist Pat Walker, who said there were winds of up to 46mph.
Officials say twin-engine BE20 had been departing for John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio
Good afternoon, this is a live blog covering a plane crash in Little Rock, Arkansas, that officials say killed five people.
