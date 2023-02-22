Five people killed as small plane crashes near Arkansas’s Clinton National Airport, say officials
Officials say twin-engine BE20 had been departing for John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio
Five people were killed as a small plane crashed near the Clinton National Airport in Arkansas, say officials.
The Little Rock Police Department say that a twin-engine plane went down in an area between the city’s airport and the 3M Little Rock plant on Wednesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that the plane was a twin-engine BE20 departing the airport for John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.
The FAA stated that the plane had five people onboard, and deputies at the scene said there were no survivors found, reported KARK.
The area near the airport saw strong wind gusts around the time of the crash, according to Arkansas Storm Team meteorologist Pat Walker, who said there were winds of up to 46mph.
LIT experienced a wind gust from a thunderstorm of 46 mph at 12:02 p.m. This crash was likely weather-related. #ARNews #ARWX #ARStormTeam https://t.co/9jtsalFJww— Pat Walker 🌨 (@PatWalkerWX) February 22, 2023
The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash and determine what caused it.
