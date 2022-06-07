Five dead and five injured in horror school bus crash in Arkansas

All five victims were connected to the C.B. King Memorial School which provides special education services for adults

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 07 June 2022 16:16
(The Independent)

Five people were killed and five others injured when a tractor-trailer collided with a passenger bus in Arkansas on Monday, authorities say.

The crash occurred at 2.45pm as a bus transporting adult students from the C.B. King Memorial School attempted to turn on an intersection of the US 65 Highway in Chicot County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Driver Susan Kennedy, 47, was trying to turn across southbound lanes of the highway when her vehicle was struck by a Freightliner semi truck.

The five victims were connected to the C.B. King Memorial School which provides special education services for adults.

Police said the names of the victims were: Tommy Figures, 50, of Dermott; Brayshawn Ranson, 19, of Dermott; Geraldine Prewitt, 73, of McGehee; Terry King, 56, of Dermott; and Regina Jackson, 65, of Dermott.

Developing story: More to come

