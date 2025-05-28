Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Coast Guard has warned three unexploded flares may be somewhere in Lake Michigan, after a fourth was found by a lifeguard at a beach on Memorial Day.

Officials revealed Tuesday three still-armed explosives are missing following a joint military exercise with the Coast Guard and the Air Force earlier this month.

During the exercise near Milwaukee, four red-hot flares were deployed, but did not explode upon entering the water, the Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan warned in a press release. One of the flares was found by a lifeguard on Montrose Beach, Illinois, about a 20-minute drive north of Chicago, on Memorial Day.

Local restaurant worker Zach Alberts recalled the moment that the flare was found.

"These people just started running towards us,” Alberts told ABC7 Chicago. “They thought it was a bomb, and we kind of starting thinking, we've got to shut stuff down.”

open image in gallery The Coast Guard has warned of three unexploded pyrotechnics that could be somewhere in Lake Michigan. ( U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan )

"If I saw that, I think I would have walked right past it,” he added.

With three unexploded flares still unaccounted for, the Coast Guard notified beachgoers to “remain clear and contact 911 should they locate a silver shaped cylinder.”

The flares produce red smoke and flame that can reach up to 2,900 degrees.

open image in gallery One of the four flares that went missing during a military exercise was found by a lifeguard on Memorial Day on Montrose Beach, Illinois, which is pictured here in this photo from 2019 ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

Lieutenant Joe Neff, public affairs officer for the Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, told the public, according to WISN, if someone finds the flares on the beach, “we don't want you to pick it up.”

He continued, “If it is still armed and it were to activate, 2900 degrees is pretty extreme.”

Farheen Hakeem, a mother who was at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee on Tuesday, told WISN, “It's very nerve-wracking, actually, because my child is running around playing, having fun. You know, you can easily pick that up, just out of curiosity.”

“If you told me this two hours ago, I wouldn't have come here with her,” she added.