Armed standoff forces Washington county government campus into lockdown

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 12 December 2022 22:22
An armed standoff has forced a county government campus in Washington state into lockdown, according to officials.

The Snohomish County government campus in Everett, Washington, was placed on lockdown because of the standoff between an armed suspect and law enforcement on Monday afternoon, said the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the suspect was in the lobby and armed with an unknown weapon, but that negotiations were actively taking place.

