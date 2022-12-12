Armed standoff forces Washington county government campus into lockdown

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An armed standoff has forced a county government campus in Washington state into lockdown, according to officials.

The Snohomish County government campus in Everett, Washington, was placed on lockdown because of the standoff between an armed suspect and law enforcement on Monday afternoon, said the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the suspect was in the lobby and armed with an unknown weapon, but that negotiations were actively taking place.