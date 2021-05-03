The US Army’s new ‘Enhanced Night Vision’ technology makes fighting in darkness look like a video game for soldiers.

The Lancer Brigade, a US military combat unit, posted video of the high-tech equipment, which shows people and objects outlined in a glowing white light, to its Twitter account last month.

The Enhance Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars replaces the traditional green night vision experience to help soldiers see more effectively in low light.

The Army says its new device uses white phosphor tubes instead of the traditional green phosphor, which it says offers troops better contrast to see enemies, equipment and weapons.

The new goggles include a set of binoculars and an augmented reality system and soldiers will also be able to use them to look through the scope of a weapon remotely.

Night vision has been in use since the 1930s but this new technology will only be available for military use.

Night vision devices are largely unregulated and often used by hunters in the civilian market.