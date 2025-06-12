Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Army soldier killed and another hurt in helicopter ‘incident’ near Fort Campbell in Kentucky

The names of the soldiers have not been released

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Thursday 12 June 2025 18:37 BST
Comments
One soldier is dead and another is hospitalized after a helicopter training exercise at Fort Campbell.
One soldier is dead and another is hospitalized after a helicopter training exercise at Fort Campbell. (Getty Images)

A soldier was killed and another was injured Wednesday during a helicopter training exercise at Fort Campbell, military officials announced Thursday.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in a designated training area on the post, which straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee border. Fort Campbell houses the 101st Airborne Division and the 160th SOAR.

One soldier was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was taken by ambulance to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, where they are currently in stable condition. The identities of both soldiers have not yet been released, pending official next-of-kin notifications.

The incident is being investigated by a military aviation safety team. Authorities have not disclosed additional details about the type of helicopter involved or the specific cause of the incident.

One soldier is dead and another is hospitalized after a helicopter training exercise at Fort Campbell.
One soldier is dead and another is hospitalized after a helicopter training exercise at Fort Campbell. (Getty Images)

This tragedy comes roughly two years after a major helicopter disaster at the same base.

On March 29, 2023, a nighttime training flight near Fort Campbell ended in tragedy when two HH‑60 Black Hawk medevac helicopters collided, killing all nine service members on board.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in