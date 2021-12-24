Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $250k to build tiny homes for military veterans

‘It makes me feel good I can give something back to this country that has given everything to me,’ the Terminator actor said

Bevan Hurley
Friday 24 December 2021 20:09
Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $250,000 to build tiny homes for military veterans

(FOX LA)

Arnold Schwarzenegger was full of Christmas joy after seeing the reaction of homeless military veterans to his $250,000 donation for the purchase of 25 tiny homes at a shelter in Los Angeles.

“I’m really ecstatic,” Schwarzenegger told Fox LA.

“To me, this is the greatest Christmas gift.”

Schwarzenegger visited the Veterans Affairs campus in West Los Angeles this week to inspect the new housing after donating $250,000 to nonprofit Village for Vets.

The 74-year-old former California governor tested out a bed in one of the 240sqft homes, and met some of the veterans who will receive a home in time for Christmas.

“It makes me feel good I can give something back to this country that has given everything to me,” he said.

Veteran Bruce Henry Cooper personally thanked Schwarzenegger for his donation, telling Fox LA the new home had been a “life-saver”. 

“He has not forgotten us. Not forgotten anybody,” said Mr Cooper.

Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick came long for the visit, handing out nutrition bars at a BBQ event to celebrate veterans.

"We owe everything to our veterans," Patrick Schwarzenegger said.

Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom visited the same Veterans Affairs campus to announce the state was donating $750,000 for the purchase of 86 tiny homes.

