‘Too early to say’: Nasa say they cannot commit to new Artemis I launch date after last minute mission cancellation

Admission comes hours after rocket failed to take off

Gino Spocchia
Monday 29 August 2022 18:47
Nasa postpones Artemis 1 launch after hydrogen leak

Nasa cannot yet commit to a new launch date for its Artemis I rocket as it is “too early to say what the options are”, a spokesperson for the cancelled mission has said.

Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin said during a press conference on Monday afternoon that his team “will come back and talk about where we stand tomorrow evening”.

It follows the last minute cancellation of a highly anticipated rocket launch on Monday, which would see a capsule orbit the moon for six weeks as part of the space agency’s plans to return the Moon.

Artemis, according to Nasa, experienced a number of problems that cascaded in the moments before its scheduled launch, including trouble involving the rocket’s engine.

Me Sarafin told reporters that rather than a specific engine problem being at fault, it was an error in the engine bleed system in the rocket core stage which cools down engines during launch that had been to blame.

He added that Friday, the next possible launch date, “is definitely in play” although further updates were expected from Nasa on Tuesday or later this week about a second attempt.

At the latest, Artemis I could be delayed to mid-September or even later, according to estimates.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

