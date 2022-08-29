Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nasa cannot yet commit to a new launch date for its Artemis I rocket as it is “too early to say what the options are”, a spokesperson for the cancelled mission has said.

Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin said during a press conference on Monday afternoon that his team “will come back and talk about where we stand tomorrow evening”.

It follows the last minute cancellation of a highly anticipated rocket launch on Monday, which would see a capsule orbit the moon for six weeks as part of the space agency’s plans to return the Moon.

Artemis, according to Nasa, experienced a number of problems that cascaded in the moments before its scheduled launch, including trouble involving the rocket’s engine.

Me Sarafin told reporters that rather than a specific engine problem being at fault, it was an error in the engine bleed system in the rocket core stage which cools down engines during launch that had been to blame.

He added that Friday, the next possible launch date, “is definitely in play” although further updates were expected from Nasa on Tuesday or later this week about a second attempt.

At the latest, Artemis I could be delayed to mid-September or even later, according to estimates.

Additional reporting by Associated Press