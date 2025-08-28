Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Study reveals which jobs are most at risk of being replaced with AI

Young people are more at risk from AI as artificial intelligence can more easily replicate their ‘book learning’ experience, the study suggests

Madeline Sherratt
Thursday 28 August 2025 17:40 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
A new report has revealed the jobs and workers most at risk of being replaced with artificial intelligence in the U.S.

Software developers and customer service workers are two roles that have already seen a significant number of workers supplanted, according to the study by Stanford economists, as AI can more easily replicate what they do compared to other professions.

Young people in their early to mid-twenties are the hardest hit group in jobs most exposed to AI, the research by Erik Brynjolfsson, Bharat Chandar and Ruyu Chen also warned, as artificial intelligence can simulate their university-level “book learning”.

Employment growth for young people declined six percent since 2022 to July 2025 in the most AI-exposed occupations, compared to a six to nine percent increase for older workers, the report found.

AI is impacting young people in their early twenties the most, say economists
AI is impacting young people in their early twenties the most, say economists (AFP/Getty)

“These large language models are trained on books, articles, and written material found on the internet and elsewhere,” Brynjolfsson told CBS MoneyWatch.

“That's the kind of book learning that a lot of people get at universities before they enter the job market, so there is a lot of overlap between [this]... and the knowledge young people have.”

The economists noted that employment growth was up in fields where AI use is most augmentative, in other words where it is used to help workers with their role rather than replace them altogether.

Another study released by Microsoft in July also listed the occupations at the greatest and least risk of being replaced by AI.

Interpreters, translators, historians, passenger attendants and sales representatives were listed as the top-most AI-jeopardised jobs.

However, physically demanding or specialist roles like dredge operators, bridge and lock tenders, and water treatment plant and system operators, were considered the most AI-safe.

The same month, a further report suggested that in July alone, the increased adoption of generative AI technologies by private employers led to more than 10,000 lost jobs.

Microsoft’s lists can be seen below:

Top 40 jobs most affected by generative AI:

  1. Interpreters and Translators
  2. Historians
  3. Passenger Attendants
  4. Sales Representatives of Services
  5. Writers and Authors
  6. Customer Service Representatives
  7. CNC Tool Programmers
  8. Telephone Operators
  9. Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks
  10. Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs
  11. Brokerage Clerks
  12. Farm and Home Management Educators
  13. Telemarketers
  14. Concierges
  15. Political Scientists
  16. News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists
  17. Mathematicians
  18. Technical Writers
  19. Proofreaders and Copy Markers
  20. Hosts and Hostesses
  21. Editors
  22. Business Teachers, Postsecondary
  23. Public Relations Specialists
  24. Demonstrators and Product Promoters
  25. Advertising Sales Agents
  26. New Accounts Clerks
  27. Statistical Assistants
  28. Counter and Rental Clerks
  29. Data Scientists
  30. Personal Financial Advisors
  31. Archivists
  32. Economics Teachers, Postsecondary
  33. Web Developers
  34. Management Analysts
  35. Geographers
  36. Models
  37. Market Research Analysts
  38. Public Safety Telecommunicators
  39. Switchboard Operators
  40. Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary

Top 10 jobs to be least affected by generative AI:

    1. Dredge Operators
    2. Bridge and Lock Tenders
    3. Water Treatment Plant and System Operators
    4. Foundry Mold and Coremakers
    5. Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equipment Operators
    6. Pile Driver Operators
    7. Floor Sanders and Finishers
    8. Orderlies
    9. Motorboat Operators
    10. Logging Equipment Operators

