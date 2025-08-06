Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas ranch realtor was gored to death by a buffalo while on a hunting trip in South Africa, according to the safari company that organized his trip.

Asher Watkins, 52, was out stalking a 1.3-ton Cape buffalo in the northernmost province of Limpopo on Sunday when the animal charged aggressively toward him at 35 mph, Hunter Hans Vermaak, a spokesman for Coenraad and Vermaak Safaris, told several media outlets.

The unwounded buffalo struck and killed him instantly, according to Vermaak.

It is not known whether the safari team, who were guiding their client on the estimated $10,000 hunt, shot the buffalo dead, or if it escaped back to its nearby herd.

Cape Buffaloes are large, heavy cow-like animals that can weigh between 660 to 1,840 pounds and are around 4 to 5ft tall.

Their horns are joined by a solid lump of bone across the forehead. Lions and humans are their only predators.

open image in gallery Watkins took a liking to hunting after he worked on his family’s hunting and cattle ranch in Dallas, growing up ( Facebook )

Vermaak issued a statement on behalf of CV Safaris saying: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA.

“On Sunday, while on a hunting safari with us in South Africa's Limpopo Province, Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo. He was tracking it together with one of our professional hunters and one of our trackers. This is a devastating incident, and our hearts go out to his loved ones.

“We are doing everything we can to support the family members who are here with us and those back in the United States as they navigate this tragic loss.”

On the CV website, they state that they abide by “fair chase and ethical hunting combined with a deep and sincere respect for wildlife.”

“Honesty and integrity come first. Hunting is our right, but it’s also a privilege. We respect all fauna and flora and the laws of the land. We abide by the Custodians of Professional Hunting & Conservation SA (CPHC) code of conduct.”

Watkins’ social media pages are littered with images of game catches from slain desert mule deer to hundreds of dead snow geese.

The Independent contacted Watkins Ranch Group and CV Safaris for comment.

open image in gallery Cape Buffaloes are large, heavy cow-like animals that can weigh between 660 to 1,840 pounds and are around 4 to 5ft tall ( Getty Images )

According to reports, CV Safaris has notified Watkins’ ex-wife, Courtney, and their teenage daughter, Savannah, who is believed to be 16 years old.

Watkins and his ex were reportedly still close and shared custody of their daughter following their split in 2013.

His business, Watkins Ranch Group, sells luxury ranches, farms, and land priced in the millions across Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

A close friend of the realtor said, “He spent every spare moment he could with Savannah and shared his life with her, and nobody could love a daughter more than he did. She will be broken to lose Asher, who was her best friend as well as her dad,” as The Daily Mail reported.

Watkin’s immediate family, including his mother Gwen, brother Amon, and stepfather Tony, were all at the upmarket safari lodge when they were told the tragic news.

His daughter is said to be “in bits” following the news, according to The Mail’s report.

The wealthy hunter worked on his family’s hunting and cattle ranch growing up, so he became familiar with “the complexities of owning and operating a successful ranch”, as well as gaining an eye for land investments. Before working in commercial real estate sales, he also held a career in oil and gas, according to his company biography.

An alumnus of Baylor University, Watkins, is described as “a proud and devoted father who understands the value of introducing youth into the outdoors.”

“He enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time on the road scouting out new properties and talking with landowners and farmers about the unique qualities in their area,” the profile added.