Millionaire US businessman gored to death by buffalo during South African hunting trip
The businessman’s family was notified of his death as they waited for his return inside a luxury safari lodge
A Texas ranch realtor was gored to death by a buffalo while on a hunting trip in South Africa, according to the safari company that organized his trip.
Asher Watkins, 52, was out stalking a 1.3-ton Cape buffalo in the northernmost province of Limpopo on Sunday when the animal charged aggressively toward him at 35 mph, Hunter Hans Vermaak, a spokesman for Coenraad and Vermaak Safaris, told several media outlets.
The unwounded buffalo struck and killed him instantly, according to Vermaak.
It is not known whether the safari team, who were guiding their client on the estimated $10,000 hunt, shot the buffalo dead, or if it escaped back to its nearby herd.
Cape Buffaloes are large, heavy cow-like animals that can weigh between 660 to 1,840 pounds and are around 4 to 5ft tall.
Their horns are joined by a solid lump of bone across the forehead. Lions and humans are their only predators.
Vermaak issued a statement on behalf of CV Safaris saying: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA.
“On Sunday, while on a hunting safari with us in South Africa's Limpopo Province, Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo. He was tracking it together with one of our professional hunters and one of our trackers. This is a devastating incident, and our hearts go out to his loved ones.
“We are doing everything we can to support the family members who are here with us and those back in the United States as they navigate this tragic loss.”
On the CV website, they state that they abide by “fair chase and ethical hunting combined with a deep and sincere respect for wildlife.”
“Honesty and integrity come first. Hunting is our right, but it’s also a privilege. We respect all fauna and flora and the laws of the land. We abide by the Custodians of Professional Hunting & Conservation SA (CPHC) code of conduct.”
Watkins’ social media pages are littered with images of game catches from slain desert mule deer to hundreds of dead snow geese.
The Independent contacted Watkins Ranch Group and CV Safaris for comment.
According to reports, CV Safaris has notified Watkins’ ex-wife, Courtney, and their teenage daughter, Savannah, who is believed to be 16 years old.
Watkins and his ex were reportedly still close and shared custody of their daughter following their split in 2013.
His business, Watkins Ranch Group, sells luxury ranches, farms, and land priced in the millions across Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.
A close friend of the realtor said, “He spent every spare moment he could with Savannah and shared his life with her, and nobody could love a daughter more than he did. She will be broken to lose Asher, who was her best friend as well as her dad,” as The Daily Mail reported.
Watkin’s immediate family, including his mother Gwen, brother Amon, and stepfather Tony, were all at the upmarket safari lodge when they were told the tragic news.
His daughter is said to be “in bits” following the news, according to The Mail’s report.
The wealthy hunter worked on his family’s hunting and cattle ranch growing up, so he became familiar with “the complexities of owning and operating a successful ranch”, as well as gaining an eye for land investments. Before working in commercial real estate sales, he also held a career in oil and gas, according to his company biography.
An alumnus of Baylor University, Watkins, is described as “a proud and devoted father who understands the value of introducing youth into the outdoors.”
“He enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time on the road scouting out new properties and talking with landowners and farmers about the unique qualities in their area,” the profile added.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments