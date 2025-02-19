Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some of MAGA’s most faithful have rallied to support Ashley St Clair, the woman who claims Elon Musk is the father of her five-month-old child.

While Musk is yet to directly respond to the allegation, 26-year-old St Clair, who revealed the news on Valentine’s Day, has faced a barrage of abuse on social media, namely on the billionaire’s X platform.

Some of St Clair’s biggest defenders and friends are failed attorney general nominee-turned-conservative talk show host Matt Gaetz and his wife, Ginger, who stood by him amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He denies wrongdoing.

“Love you mama bear,” Ginger replied to St Clair’s announcement on X with a heart emoji, while her friend responded, “Love you more!”

“This child has incredible genetics,” Gaetz chimed in after his wife. “Much love to this wonderful family.”

The couple are just some of the MAGA loyalists that have rushed to St Clair’s defense following her bombshell announcement while Musk, who has already fathered 12 children with three different women, continues on his crusade to gut the federal government.

open image in gallery Ashley St Clair claims Elon Musk is the father of her five-month-old child. Here is a peak inside her inner circle featuring some big MAGA players ( @stclairashley/X )

Ginger was compelled the next day to defend St Clair even further, taking aim at the media and “X trolls” who she said were “proving to be even more malicious.”

“Anyone who truly knows Ashley understands that she is an intelligent, loving mother who wants the best for her children’s future,” Ginger wrote on X. “She fiercely defends those who stand for what’s right. Questioning her authenticity is downright pathetic.”

open image in gallery Ginger and Matt Gaetz have come out in support of their friend Ashley St Clair after her announcement ( gingergaetz/Instagram )

The defense provoked angry responses from some of Ginger’s X following, who criticized St Clair’s decision to give a tell-all interview with the New York Post.

St Clair’s Instagram page only contains a handful of posts but pictured among them are key MAGA players — both inside and out of the White House.

A darling of the MAGA world herself, St Clair regularly spouts her pro-gun views online and writes conservative children's books. She also writes for the right-wing satirical website The Babylon Bee.

She shared a picture on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day with Lynne Patton, who is White House deputy assistant and director of minority outreach.

“You are an incredible mom & friend. Love you, boo,” Patton wrote in support to St Clair.

open image in gallery St Clair was pictured with pal Lynne Patton, Trump’s deputy White House assistant, at his inauguration ( @stclairashley/X )

Right-wing political commentator Savanah Hernandez, who works for conservative TurningPoint USA, rallied behind St Clair and said that the media “is the scum of the earth for coming after your sweet baby.” The pair were pictured together at an anti-immigration rally in April 2024.

Hernandez also defended St Clair from a post that questioned, “Why are conservatives celebrating single motherhood now?”

“We’re not celebrating single motherhood,” she replied. “We’re celebrating life and the fact that another child was brought into the world. Everyone’s circumstances are different and perhaps not perfect, but life and children are always something worth congratulating.”

Tanya Posobiec, wife of MAGA conspiracy theorist and activist Jack Posobiec, also shared her support. “This baby is lucky to have you as their mother!” she said.

According to CBS News White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, some Trump aides were aware that Musk was allegedly expecting a child with a conservative influencer. “The tip-off was when a pregnant Ashley St. Clair started showing up at Mar-a-Lago with guards, specifically members of Musk's security team, sources told me,” Jacobs said.

Brian Glicklich, St Clair’s representative, shared a statement Saturday in a post on X noting that they “are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley.”