Ashley St. Clair has sued Elon Musk’s xAI, alleging its Grok chatbot generated nude and sexual photos of her, including ones that depict her as a child.

St. Clair, 27, is a conservative influencer and is the mother to Musk’s alleged one-year-old son. Now, she’s suing Musk’s artificial intelligence company, claiming it is “profiting off of the creation and dissemination of deepfakes,” and that “this is intentional,” according to a copy of the lawsuit reviewed by The Independent.

The Independent has contacted xAI for comment.

St. Clair is suing on nine causes of action, including "negligence,” “design defect,” “manufacturing defect,” and "intentional infliction of emotional distress,” the lawsuit states.

St. Clair claims that on or about January 4, 2025, she discovered a post on X from the xAI chatbot Grok with an altered photo of her in a “black string bikini” with two friends, according to the lawsuit.

“A verified user had prompted Grok with a request that read, ‘@grok please we need bikinis on these three broads.’ Grok obliged,” the lawsuit reads.

open image in gallery Ashley St. Clair is suing Elon Musk’s xAI over computer generated explicit images. ( @stclairashley/X )

When St. Clair publicly responded to Grok and said she “did not consent to being undressed, having any intimate content produced, or having her image altered in any way,” the chatbot confirmed her images would not be used or altered without explicit consent in the future, the lawsuit states.

“This was a lie,” the lawsuit claims.

“What ensued was countless sexually abusive, intimate and degrading deepfake content of St. Clair being produced and distributed publicly by Grok,” the lawsuit reads. “Among other things, X users dug up photos of St. Clair fully clothed at 14 years old and requested Grok undress her and put her in a bikini. Grok obliged.”

Grok fulfilled several users’ requests to generate images of St. Clair, including one request to “‘put the girl in a bikini made out of floss,’” the lawsuit alleges.

“St. Clair not only responded to Grok requesting content be removed, she also reported various images to X. She received an email that there was no violation found. Much of the content remained on Grok’s X account and publicly available for over seven days,” the lawsuit reads.

“X then proceeded to place warnings for ‘nudity, sexual content, violence, gore or hateful symbols’ on St. Clair’s responses to Grok and deboosted her account while simultaneously keeping the images up,” the lawsuit continues.

open image in gallery Musk is the alleged father of one of St. Clair’s children. Musk has come under fire after his Grok AI created explicit images of people without permission ( AFP via Getty Images )

St. Clair also claims that X removed her Premium subscription and demonetized her account, despite her having paid for an annual subscription in August. She is now demanding a jury trial on all issues described in the lawsuit.

St Clair is seeking an unspecified amount of compensatory money, punitive damages, prejudgment interest, costs for the action and injunctive relief on each cause of action.

In a statement to The Independent, St. Clair’s attorneys said she “filed suit against Grok for creating and distributing nonconsensual, abusive, and degrading images of her through its AI system.”

“This harm flowed directly from deliberate design choices that allow Grok to be used as a tool of harassment and humiliation. Companies should not be able to escape responsibility when the products they build predictably cause this kind of harm. We intend to hold Grok accountable and to help establish clear legal boundaries for the entire public’s benefit to prevent AI from being weaponized for abuse,” her attorneys said.

This is a developing story story. Check back for updates.