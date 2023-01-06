Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the Capitol rioter killed on 6 January, 2021 while trying to disrupt a joint meeting of Congress, was arrested today in Washington DC while protesting on the second anniversary of the attack, Capitol police confirmed.

According to a Capitol Police news release, Micki Witthoeft, Ms Babbitt’s mother, was arrested when a group of protesters who did not have a permit to demonstrate on the Capitol grounds attempted to cross a street and enter the grounds.

"The officers and officials told the group to get out of the road or the group would be arrested. The sidewalk was open. A woman in the group was given multiple warnings to get our of the road," the press release says. "Instead of getting out of the road, the woman refused to leave, turned around with her hands behind her back, and asked to be arrested."

The woman is Ms Witthoeft, according to the release.

According to police, Ms Witthoeft was arrested on two infractions, disobeying an order and blocking or obstructing a roadway.

The release says Ms Witthoeft was processed and released with a citation to appear in court for her alleged infractions.

Ms Babbitt was killed two years ago during the Capitol riot, where she was seen wearing a Donald Trump flag as a cape. She was attempting to crawl through a broken window in the interior of the Capitol where lawmakers were still present in the Speaker’s Lobby. Capitol police officers warned the rioters to stay out, but they continued to push inside. While she was midway through a window a Capitol police officer fired a shot at her, striking her in the neck near her shoulder. She later died at a Washington DC hospital from her wound.