Software company Astronomer has launched a formal investigation after its married CEO and head of HR were caught being intimate at a Coldplay concert, engulfing the internet in rumors of an alleged affair between the boss and his underling.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company said in a statement on LinkedIn.

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.

Social media went into meltdown after footage showing Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, awkwardly jumping out of each other’s arms as they flashed up on a “kiss cam” during the band’s show in Boston Wednesday night.

Byron, who had his arms wrapped around Cabot’s waist from behind, quickly let her go as his HR chief covered her face with her hands, and he crouched down, trying to hide from the camera.

“Oh, what...either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped as the pair ran away from where they were standing.

In its statement the company sought to clarify several details about the incident and the aftermath, including that Byron had responded.

“Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect,” the statement read.

Byron has been CEO of Astronomer, a New York City-based data orchestration platform that “empowers data teams to bring mission-critical analytics, Ai, and software to life,” since 2023, according to the company’s LinkedIn page.

Meanwhile, Cabot joined the team nine months ago, according to her LinkedIn.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates ...