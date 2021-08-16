Astros reach settlement with family of young girl who was hit by ball

The Houston Astros have reached a settlement with the parents of a young girl who was struck by a foul ball during a 2019 game.

Over two years ago, Chicago Cubs outfielder player Albert Almora Jr hit a foul ball that struck a girl who was two and a half years old at the time. The young girl suffered from a fractured skull, permanent brain damage, and ongoing seizures. She’s currently treated with anti-seizure medication.

Despite the serious injury, the family’s lawyer told the Houston Chronicle that the now four-year-old’s condition has been improving. “Her anti-seizure medication has been gradually reduced over the last two years and so she has been seizure-free for 22 months,” Richard Mithoff said.

Mr Mithoff and the girl’s parents think her condition will get better in the future. "We anticipate she will continue to improve and they can continue to reduce the anti-seizure medications.”

Last year, the major league baseball organisation said that every team would have extended netting for fans’ safety. But this precaution has been criticised as acting too late, as a 79-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers fan died from complications after being hit by a foul ball. Other baseball fans have been injured by foul balls.

The Astros’ netting extended to the end of the dugout, but the girl was sitting beyond this point.

The team released a statement after the incident. "The Astros continue to send our thoughts and prayers to the young girl and her family. We continue to respect the family’s request for privacy and have no further comment at this time."

After the girl’s injury, the team expanded the netting down the baselines to prevent future injuries caused by foul balls.

The details of the settlement were are not publicly available, but the family previously sued the Astros for unspecified damages.