A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night.

The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.

Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.

The footage is one of many videos and witness accounts to have emerged in the four days since eight people were killed in the chaos at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Friday.

At least five other people are still fighting for their lives in hospital including a nine-year-old boy who was trampled after his father passed out in the crush, causing him to fall from his shoulders into the masses.

The chilling TikTok video begins showing a mass of people packed in tightly and pressed against each other as panicked shouts fill the air.

“Somebody’s dying! Somebody’s going to die,” one person is heard shouting.

The footage is difficult to make out in parts due to the camera moving around as the person filming grapples to stay upright.

Heads, shoulders and other body parts are seen penned in together as Mr Scott is heard performing in the background.

There is a pause in the music as one song ends and the next is about to start.

At that point, the screams of terror and cries for “help” are heard coming from the people in the crowd.

A woman is heard screaming as people help her to her feet, while a man who appears to be unconscious is seen on the ground.

The music begins again and the crowd appears to move again, with people’s hands grabbing to hold onto another.

The face of one terrified festival-goer is seen close up to the camera.

The TikTok user posted a more graphic part two video which shows close-ups of at least two men who appear to be unresponsive on the ground.

Many questions are still unanswered about what led to the tragedy on Friday night and whether event organisers and officials acted quickly enough to shut down the event.

Mr Scott continued to perform for almost 40 minutes after a “mass casualty incident” had been declared, according to timings so far revealed. The performer said he was not aware of the emergency as he performed.

The rapper and organiser of the doomed event took to the stage for his performance at around 9pm.

TikTok video shows the crowd packed in screaming for help during Travis Scott’s performance (TikTok/@dieghtx30)

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said in a press conference on Saturday morning that officials declared a “mass casualty incident” at about 9.38pm and the promoter Live Nation agreed to shut the event down.

But, the show went on and Mr Scott continued to perform until around 10.15pm.

Chief Peña doubled down on his criticism of the rapper on the Today Show on Tuesday, saying the star had “command of that crowd” and should have stopped the show sooner.

Meanwhile, both Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner have defended the response, indicating that it could have been more dangerous to shutter a crowd of 50,000 abruptly.

At least 18 lawsuits have now been filed against Mr Scott and Live Nation and the FBI has joined the criminal investigation into what happened.

Mr Scott has said he will cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims.