At least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge that occurred on the opening night of the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

According to officials, the crowd of around 50,000 festival attendees began to rush towards the stage during Travis Scott’s set around 9pm on Friday evening.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters: “This is a tragic night. We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and we had scores of individuals that were injured here in this event.

“The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

Officials reported that 17 people were taken to hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, while some 300 people were treated for more minor injuries, including cuts and bruises, at the scene at NRG Park where a temporary field hospital had been set up.

Shortly after people began suffering from injuries, festival organisers including Live Nation called off the event

Houston Police have begun the process of identifying the fatalities, but have not yet released the names of the deceased publicly. They have also established an information and reunification centre, where people can receive information about loved ones who attended the festival but have not yet been located, at the Wyndam Houston Hotel at 8686 Kirby.

More to follow...