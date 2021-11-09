Astroworld Festival staff were instructed to refer to dead concertgoers as ‘Smurfs’ in the event of a fatality, according to a leaked safety and emergency response plan.

The 55-page document, obtained by CNN, informs staff how to respond to robberies, active shooters, terror threats and other emergencies.

Eight people died and hundreds more were injured when a deadly crowd surge occurred as festival founder and headline act Travis Scott performed just after 9pm on Friday night.

Concertgoers were trampled on and crushed during the surge, while others passed out and only survived after being lifted over the crowd.

Under a section headed ‘traumatic injury resulting in death’, the event plan instructed staff to notify event control of a fatality using the codeword ‘Smurf’.

“Never use the term “dead” or “deceased” over the radio,” the manual states.

The document, titled Astroworld’s 2021 Event Operations Plan, contains extensive advice for severe weather events such as tornadoes, high heat and winds.

However, information on what to do in case of “multiple casualty incidents” is limited to just one page.

It doesn’t directly address what festival staff should do in the event of a crow people being crushed.