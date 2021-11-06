Astroworld: 14-year-old youngest victim of deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott concert
David Taintor
Saturday 06 November 2021 20:46 comments
The youngest victim of the deadly crowd surge at a Travis Scott concert in Houston was just 14 years old, according to the city’s mayor.
Eight people were killed in the chaos at the Astroworld Festival, and dozens more were injured. The victims who lost their lives range from ages 14 to 27, the mayor told a press conference on Saturday.
