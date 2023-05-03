Watch live: View of downtown Atlanta as shooting suspect remains at large

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live aerial view of Atlanta after a shooting at a medical building left one person dead and three more injured.

Police responded to calls about an active shooter just after 12:30pm local time on Wednesday 3 May in the midtown section of the city, the Atlanta Police Department said, adding the suspect is still at large.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” the department tweeted.

Atlanta police also posted four photographs of the suspect, who appeared to walk into an office doorway and raise his arm pointing what appeared to be a handgun.

The suspect had a mask over his face and nose, was wearing a sweatshirt and carrying a brown backpack.

“Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims,” police said on social media.

