Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: View of downtown Atlanta as shooting suspect remains at large

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 03 May 2023 19:27
Comments

Watch a live aerial view of Atlanta after a shooting at a medical building left one person dead and three more injured.

Police responded to calls about an active shooter just after 12:30pm local time on Wednesday 3 May in the midtown section of the city, the Atlanta Police Department said, adding the suspect is still at large.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” the department tweeted.

Atlanta police also posted four photographs of the suspect, who appeared to walk into an office doorway and raise his arm pointing what appeared to be a handgun.

The suspect had a mask over his face and nose, was wearing a sweatshirt and carrying a brown backpack.

Recommended

“Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims,” police said on social media.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in