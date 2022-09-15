High-profile Atlanta lawyer dies in drowning accident
Page Pate was swimming at St Simons Island when he was swept into open water by rip current
Atlanta defence attorney Page Pate dies at 55
A high-profile Atlanta lawyer drowned while swimming off the Georgia coast with his teenage son.
Page Pate, 55, died on Sunday while swimming in an inlet on St Simons Island where his family has a home.
Pate and his son were swept into open waters by strong rip currents, according to Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu.
His son managed to make it back to shore but a rescue crew had to pull Pate from the water. Despite attempts to revive him, he was later pronounced dead at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital
Pate worked for more than 25 years as a trial lawyer and split his time between offices in Atlanta and Brunswick, Georgia.
He was also known as a legal expert on national news and radio stations and covered a string of high-profile cases.
“Though he was a formidable, sometimes intimidating, attorney in the courtroom, Page had an easy smile, an earnest laugh, and a great sense of humor,” Pate’s law firm, Pate, Johnson and Church, said in a statement.
Pate was a founding member of the Georgia Innocence Project.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies