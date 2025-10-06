A new storm system is brewing in the Atlantic - could it impact the US?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new tropical storm system could heat up the Atlantic this week amid a remarkably quiet hurricane season for the U.S.

Forecasters are watching a fast-moving disturbance that’s churning across the central tropical Atlantic and is expected to reach the northern Leeward Islands later this week.

A tropical depression, the precursor to a tropical storm, is likely to form within the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Models show the storm tracking north toward the U.S., although many options for its path remain possible this early.

“Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system,” the center advised.

The system follows a couple of weeks of increased activity in the Atlantic, with major hurricanes Imelda and Humberto forming over the past few weeks.

open image in gallery A new system in the Atlantic could become the season’s next named storm as hurricane activity ramps up. ( NOAA )

Humberto brought dangerous rip currents and swells to the East Coast and its outer bands swept across Bermuda at the end of last month.

Imelda formed just days later, striking Cuba as a tropical storm and leading to the deaths of two people last week. After passing over Cuba and strengthening into a Category 2 hurricane, it side-swiped Bermuda, causing widespread power outages and downing trees.

Although the hurricanes did not hit the U.S. directly, churning ocean waters sent multiple North Carolina homes tumbling into the surf.

Imelda and Humberto were only separated by 500 miles, leading the storms to become intertwined and yanking Imelda away from the East Coast in a phenomenon known as the Fujiwhara Effect.

“It’s a very rare phenomenon overall in the Atlantic basin,” AccuWeather’s Alex DaSilva told The Associated Press.

Several storms this year have veered away from the states this hurricane season. Stronger and taller storms are often pulled away by high-up winds, WRAL meteorologist Chris Michaels explained.

It’s happened with Andrea, Chantal, Dexter, Fernand and Erin.

“Erin was a major hurricane that stayed 200 miles off the coast of North Carolina in August. The Southeast was spared from major flooding from Hurricane Imelda in September, thanks in part to the rare Fujiwhara Effect,” DaSilva noted in a statement shared with The Independent.

open image in gallery A map from the National Hurricane Center shows the seven-day tropical weather outlook in the Atlantic. There’s only been one named storm to make landfall in the U.S. this year ( NHC )

The last time there were no hurricane landfalls in the U.S. through the month of September was in 2015, AccuWeather noted.

The only named storm to make landfall in the U.S. so far this year was Tropical Storm Chantal, which battered the Carolinas in July, costing between $4-6 billion in damage and economic loss.

But, there’s still time for major impacts - the Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.