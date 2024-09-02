Three storms are brewing in the ocean with potential to impact US

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Three tropical waves are developing with the potential to impact the US, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has said.

The waves are in the Caribbean Sea, Atlantic Ocean, and Gulf of Mexico. They are most likely to hit Florida and Texas if they develop into a storm. At least two of the waves have a chance of turning into a tropical depression, the NHC said.

One tropical wave, located off the coast of Texas, is not expected to develop into a tropical depression, storm, or hurricane, the NHC has announced. But it’s likely to bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding to parts of the state’s coastline throughout this week.

The wave has about a 10 percent chance of developing further.

A second wave situated near the Lesser Antilles islands in the Caribbean Sea has continued to produce showers and thunderstorms. It has a 40 percent chance of developing further. That percentage has not changed for the last couple of days.

The NHC is tracking three separate tropical waves with potential to develop into storms ( National Hurricane Center )

According to the NHC, the system is likely to head west across the Caribbean Sea through Tuesday, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain. No additional development is likely to take place until then. Yet, officials say it’s possible for that to change as the system moves into the central and western parts of the Caribbean Sea.

It could become a tropical depression during the second week of September.

Meanwhile, a third wave centered off the western coast of Africa has the highest chance of developing into a storm. On Monday morning, the NHC upped the odds of that happening to 40 percent. The wave is currently producing showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to gradually become more favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form in a few days while the disturbance moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean,” the agency said.