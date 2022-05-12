Scientists have discovered a “Yellow Brick Road” to “Atlantis” in a never-before explored area of the Pacific Ocean.

The discovery of a dried-out lake bed covered with what looks like a highway of bricks was discovered deep underwater by an exploration vessel north of the Hawaiian Islands.

The vessel, Nautilus, is surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument(PMNM), a conservation area which is larger than all the national parks in the US combined.

Scientists from the Ocean Exploration Trust say that just three per cent of the conservation area, which sits more than 3,000 meters under the ocean surface, has so far been explored.

The moment the team discovered the bizarre “brick road” was posted by the research team to YouTube.

“It’s the road to Atlantis,” a researcher can be heard saying on the radio.

“The yellow brick road?” another voice replied.

“This is bizarre,” added another member of the research team.

“Are you kidding me? This is crazy.”

Atlantis is a fictional island first written about in Plato’s Dialogues in around 360 BC. The lost city was a metaphor for the corruption of power and wealth, according to National Geographic.

The Yellow Brick Road was featured in L Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and in follow-up books and movies.