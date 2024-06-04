The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

AT&T customers have reported widespread outages across the US, that have left some with the inability to place life-saving 911 calls.

Users have reported problems in states including Florida, Georgia, and Texas among others, according to tracking site Downdetector.

Authorities in Virginia also said that they had been contacted by the network provider to inform them that customers may have difficulty contacting emergency services.

“AT&T has contacted Hanover County advising their customers nationwide, including Hanover County, may experience issues contacting 911,” a post from the Hanover County Public Safety Emergency Communications Department read.

More follows...