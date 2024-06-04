Jump to content

AT&T cellular users report widespread cell outages that have shut down 911 call centers

Mike Bedigan
Tuesday 04 June 2024 21:56
AT&T customers have reported widespread outages across the US, that have left some with the inability to place life-saving 911 calls.
AT&T customers have reported widespread outages across the US, that have left some with the inability to place life-saving 911 calls. (REUTERS)

AT&T customers have reported widespread outages across the US, that have left some with the inability to place life-saving 911 calls.

Users have reported problems in states including Florida, Georgia, and Texas among others, according to tracking site Downdetector.

Authorities in Virginia also said that they had been contacted by the network provider to inform them that customers may have difficulty contacting emergency services.

“AT&T has contacted Hanover County advising their customers nationwide, including Hanover County, may experience issues contacting 911,” a post from the Hanover County Public Safety Emergency Communications Department read.

More follows...

