Thirteen-year-old boy dies by suicide on North Carolina middle school campus after ‘cruel’ bullying
Teenager Austin Pendergrass was found dead inside a bathroom at his middle school on Tuesday
A North Carolina boy died by suicide after “cruel” and relentless bullying, his mother says.
Thirteen-year-old Austin Pendergrass was found dead inside a bathroom at his middle school on Tuesday, sending waves of shock in the tight-knit community of Wendell. Described initially by the district as a “medical emergency,” his death was confirmed to be a suicide on Wednesday by his mother, WNCN reported.
Jessica Pendergrass told the outlet: “While this is the worst possible thing I can imagine, I just want to tell parents ‘check on your kids.’ The signs were there but the bullying, it was so bad. Just teach your kids to be kind because kids can be so cruel.”
Ms Pendergrass fondly remembered Austin as a loving and smart boy who enjoyed baking with his mother and liked turtles.
“He loved sea turtles,” she continued to WNCN. “He used to say ‘Don’t use straws because they’re bad for the turtles.’”
Ms Pendergrass also shared that her son had been bullied since the sixth grade and the attacks had taken a huge toll on him. She’s now hoping she can spread awareness about the effects of bullying on children.
“I just wish Austin knew all these people were here to support [him]. I just wish he didn’t feel so alone,” Ms Pendergrass told local news station WRAL. “Just teach your kids to be kind, because kids can be so cruel.”
On Wednesday, loved ones and family friends organized a vigil and released red balloons in honour of Austin.
Ms Pendergrass pleaded with parents to check their children’s social media and to offer them a safe place where they can talk about their problems.
If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
