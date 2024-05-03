The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three people are being questioned over the disappearance of an American man and two brothers from Australia, who never made it to their Airbnb in Mexico nearly a week ago.

Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their American friend Carter Rhoad were on a surfing trip in the Baja California peninsula, but their loved ones say they haven’t been heard from since 27 April.

The brothers’ family said that Jake had gone to visit his brother, who has been living in the United States, and the trio had headed south of the border to Ensenada – an area popular with tourists but also known for cartel violence.

Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez, Baja California attorney general, told reporters on Thursday that authorities had not been notified straight away, so “very important time was lost” in the search for the three men.

Carter Rhoad disappeared alongside friends Jake and Callum Robinson while they were on a trip to Baja California, Mexico, at the end of April ( Supplied )

A white ute pick-up, similar to the one the group was using, was found burnt out on a farm earlier this week, with abandoned tents also discovered south of Ensenada, the AG said.

The three Mexican citizens, reported to be a woman and two men, were arrested. The woman was carrying a mobile phone with a photo on it matching the description of one of the men, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Mexican security forces frisk men at a checkpoint in Ensenada on 2 May 2024. Mexican authorities said Thursday they have found tents and questioned a few people in the case of two Australians and an American who went missing over the weekend in the Pacific coast state of Baja California ( AP )

The parents of the Australian brothers, Martin and Debra Robinson, told 9News in a statement that Callun has been living in the US to follow his dream of being a professional lacrosse player.

"He is widely known in the US as the Big Koala," they told the outlet. "We think of him as our big soft friendly giant."

The couple are following the route Jake took two weeks ago to visit his brother, heading to the US/Mexico border region to be as close to the investigation as they can be.

"Callum and Jake are beautiful human beings. We love them so much and this breaks our heart,” the couple said.

Ms Robinson later posted that Callum has diabetes, adding a medical concern to the case.

At Thursday’s briefing, Ms Ramirez told reporters that her office was working closely with US and Australian authorities.

"A working team (of investigators) is at the site where they were last seen, where tents and other evidence was found that could be linked to these three people we have under investigation," Andrade Ramírez said.

"There is a lot of important information that we can’t make public."

The US Department of State advises travellers to “reconsider” heading to Baja California due to “crime and kidnapping”.

Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez, Baja California attorney general, said three Mexican nationals were being questioned over the disappearances ( FGE Baja California )

In March, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that keeping citizens safe in the region was “getting complicated”, with a rise in homicides, murders and robberies.

Cartel activity has been difficult for authorities to control, with a recent killing spree of corrupt police officers who stole a drug shipment in nearby Tijuana highlighting the problem.

Baja California’s governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda said Thursday that investigators would not give up on finding the missing men, however.

"We will not rest until we find the whereabouts of Jack Carter, Jake and Callum Robinson, a task in which we will not spare time, resources, or strength,” she said in a statement.

“We will take the necessary measures to resolve this case because we will not allow Baja California to see its peace disturbed, nor disturb the tranquillity of those who visit us.”

A spokesperson for the US Department of State told The Independent that officials are aware of the case.

“The US Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas,” the spokesperson said.

“We stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance.”

The Independent has also approached the Australian Embassy for further comment.