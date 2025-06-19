A second child with autism drowned in a Cincinnati pond in under a year. Now parents want answers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parents are looking for answers after a second child with autism drowned in a Cincinnati pond in less than a year.

Six-year-old Joshua Al-Lateef drowned in a pond at his family’s West Chester apartment complex in November. Months later, seven-year-old Mar’Dasia Forte drowned in a pond at her family’s West Chester apartment complex on June 13.

The moms of both autistic children and the local advocacy group EmPath For Autism want their local lawmakers to do something about the drownings.

Governor Mike DeWine told The Enquirer the state government “should look” at requiring fences around retention ponds. But Mar’Dasia’s mom, Mika Forte, told the publication, “I need more than looking.”

“We can't keep losing children like this,” she said.

open image in gallery Six-year-old Joshua Al-Lateef drowned in a pond at his family’s West Chester apartment complex in November ( West Chester Township )

open image in gallery Seven-year-old Mar’Dasia Forte drowned in a pond at her family’s West Chester apartment complex on June 13 ( Mika Forte/The Enquirer )

The Enquirer reported, citing the National Autism Association, that a record number of at least 77 children with autism drowned last year. So far, at least 32 have drowned this year, according to the organization.

Mar’Dasia was a “very happy, active, rambunctious little lady,” her mom said.

She had wandered away from home in the past, so Forte installed special locks on the door and got her daughter a bed she couldn’t climb out of, but the little girl still managed to get out of the apartment.

"This should've stopped after the first [death],” Forte said, adding, "We have to do better."

Jonisa Cook, Joshua’s mother, told The Enquirer she “cried and cried” after hearing about Mar’Dasia’s drowning.

Cook said Joshua was “lovable and his smile was everything,” in a previous interview with The Enquirer.

Joshua had also wandered away from his home and drowned. He was found one day after he was reported missing, with hundreds of community members volunteering to search for him.

After Mar’Dasia’s death, Cook said she’s feeling more determined than ever to advocate for fences around retention ponds as well as an alert system for missing children with autism.