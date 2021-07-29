Autistic shop worker buys veteran's shopping in viral act of kindness

An autistic shop worker paid for a veteran’s groceries in an act of kindness that has gone viral.

Briar Poirer has worked at the Market Basket in Oxford, Massachusetts for the last eight years and writes on his Facebook page that he’s “an autistic man that loves music, knowledge, video gaming, and compassion”.

Emergency room nurse Renee Falcioni from Killingly, Connecticut, was shopping at the store on Friday when she witnessed the random act of kindness.

“I was an aisle ahead of Briar and he was cashing out an elderly man who happened to be a veteran. And the veteran was short paying for his grocery bill and without hesitation, Briar took out his wallet and said, ‘I’ve got this,’” Ms Falcioni told WBZ.

Mr Poirer told the local TV station that he knew the man was a veteran because of what he was wearing and that he wanted to thank him for his service.

“The gentleman had a couple basic necessities and looked like he was a little down on his luck and the man fought for our country, fought for our freedoms, our rights. It’s the least I could do for him,” Mr Poirier told WBZ.

“I turned around and saw the veteran. His eyes just light up. And he shook his hand and said thank you and had a big smile from ear to ear,” Ms Falcioni added. She shared the interaction between the two men on Facebook and many who have met Mr Poirer recognised his kindness from previous occasions.

“From what I’ve read on social media it’s not the first time that he’s done this. And he’s helped so many people,” Ms Falcioni said.

“My parents taught me that hard work, perseverance and just being kind to others can help accomplish a lot in the world,” Mr Poirier added.

The veteran had used all of a $25 gift card at the store and still owed three dollars. Mr Poirier gladly covered the expense using his own money.

“I’m hoping more people can help each other in times of need, whether you be a stranger or a friend. Just to make people’s day better,” Mr Poirier told WBZ.