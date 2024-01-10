Avalanche strikes Tahoe resort in California with search underway

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An avalanche occurred at a ski resort in Tahoe, California, prompting a search to ensure no one has been impacted.

The avalanche took place at the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort around 9.30am on Wednesday, 10 January. It occurred on the Palisades side “specifically above the GS gully area of KT-22,” the resort tweeted.

The avalanche prompted the resort to close both sides of the mountain and sparked the deployment of its patrol and mountain operations team to conduct a search.

The Placer Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that deputies are “responding to an avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort in Olympic Valley. We will have more information when it’s available.”

It’s unclear if anyone at this time has been rescued or found in the search.