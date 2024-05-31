Six-week-old baby boy dies after being mauled by family’s pet husky

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A six-week-old baby boy died on Thursday in Tennessee after being mauled in his crib by the family’s pet husky.

Ezra Mansoor was taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville and remained in critical condition for six days, after the attack at the family home last Friday.

The child suffered several life-threatening injuries, including a brain bleed and brain swelling.

Ezra’s parents, Mark and Chloe Mansoor, said they were devastated by the news. The dog, which the family owned for eight years, had never shown aggression prior to the incident, they said.

“It could be any dog at any time, completely unprovoked, no matter what the history is,” Chloe Mansoor told TV station WVLT.

Despite the tragedy, she hoped that their ordeal would serve as a warning to others with small children and animals.

Mark and Chloe Mansoor pictured with newborn son, Ezra ( Mansoor family/ WVLT )

“Being his mom was the biggest honor and the best thing I’ve ever done,” Ms Mansoor said.

“Pray for all the family. Really, all of the family loved him so much. I know everyone’s grieving right now, we’re grieving right now and it’s going to be a lifelong process trying to work through this.”

The family decided to have Ezra become an organ donor in the hopes of saving the lives of other children, which gave the Mansoors “comfort” following the tragedy.

It is unclear whether the dog responsible for the attack was put down. It was taken to the Young Williams Animal Center, according to Ms Mansoor.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family had reached over $7,500 on Friday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. The Independent has contacted the sheriff’s office for further information regarding the investigation.