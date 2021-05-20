Dramatic bodycam shows police officers saving three-month-old who suddenly stopped breathing

The dramatic moment police officers from Massachusetts saved a baby boy’s life has gone viral after bodycam video was shared online.

The Springfield Police Department said in a statement on their website that officers responded to a call about the boy not breathing at around 11am. The baby’s mother was giving the 3-month-old infant mouth-to-mouth resuscitation after he suddenly went still and turned blue.

Officers Francisco Luna, Josue Cruz and Luis Delgado were recorded arriving at the home and deploying CPR themselves, pushing on the small boy’s chest.

Following a few minutes, the boy is seen spitting up and stirring before breathing without aid.

The officers received praise from high-ranking town officials, such as the local police commissioner.

“These officers did an amazing job. Officers are trained in so many different areas and life-saving techniques are one of them. When an infant is in distress that can be one of the most difficult calls officers ever respond to, but to know that the baby is on the road to recovery and these officers helped prevent a tragedy, I am just so proud of them,” Cheryl Clapprood, Springfield Police Commissioner said in the statement.

The local Mayor Dominic J. Sarno praised good news and the work of the officers, saying, “simply tremendous life-saving work by Officers Luna, Cruz, and Delgado. Sometimes people forget that our officers are not only brave, compassionate, but also sentinels of peace making for a better and healthier community. These stories need to be told more often.”

Mother and baby were then taken to the local hospital and seen by doctors at Baystate’s Pediatric Unit. The child is now fully recovered.