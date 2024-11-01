Baby powder potentially laced with asbestos now under recall in 35 states

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A baby powder sold on Amazon and in 35 states is being recalled following concerns it has been contaminated with asbestos.

Dynacare Baby Powder was first recalled in 12 states last month but that number has now been expanded to 35 after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected asbestos in finished products during routine sampling.

The product was sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin and through Amazon.

The agency is recalling the 14-ounce and 4-ounce sizes, while Dynacare is asking customers to stop using the product and return it for a full refund. There are no public reports of illnesses linked to its use yet, and Dynacare has also ceased distribution of the powder as an investigation remains ongoing to determine the cause of the contamination.

Dynacare has had to recall its baby powder in 35 states after fears over asbestos contamination. ( FDA )

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. As a carcinogen, its health risks are well-documented.

“If talc mining sites are not carefully chosen or if proper steps are not taken to adequately purify the talc ore, it may contain asbestos,” the FDA said.

Questions about refunds and returns can be directed to Dynarex Corporation at 888-396-2739 or 845-365-8200 during business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or by email at recall@dynarex.com, the agency said.