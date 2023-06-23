Millions of baby shark bath toys recalled over impalement risk from fin

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Around 7.5 million baby shark bath toys have been recalled after dozens of reports that children have been impaled on its top fin.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission outlined the hazard as occurring “when using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures”.

The recall was issued on Thursday for “6.5 million Baby Shark bath toys and 1 million Mini Baby Shark bath toys”.

More follows...