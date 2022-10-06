Baby boy and 2-year-old sister mauled to death by pet pit bulls
“Shelby County Fire paramedics transported the mother in critical condition to Regional One Health,” the Tennessee sheriff’s office says
A five-month-old baby and a two-year-old child have been killed by family pet pit bulls at a home outside Memphis, Tennessee.
The children were pronounced dead at the scene following an attack on Wednesday in Shelby County at around 3.30pm.
The mother was also injured in the attack and was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to WMC.
On Wednesday night, the Shelby County Sheriff tweeted that “detectives are on scene at the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park, where at about 3:30 pm two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy, and their mother in the home. The children were pronounced deceased on the scene.”
A video from the scene shared by the Sheriff’s Office shows an extensive response from the emergency services.
“Shelby County Fire paramedics transported the mother in critical condition to Regional One Health. This remains an active investigation,” the office added.
The dogs are now in the care of animal control, according to ABC 24.
The public information officer at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent that they have no further information on the attack “at this time” other “than from our original tweets”.
“I’ll add to the original tweet whenever I have more information. This is still under active investigation. At this time, our Sheriff’s Office detectives have not released the names or identity of any of the victims,” John Morris said.
The Independent has attempted to reach the family for comment.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) states on its website that “some pit bulls were selected and bred for their fighting ability. That means that they may be more likely than other breeds to fight with dogs” but that “it doesn’t mean that they can’t be around other dogs or that they’re unpredictably aggressive”.
The organisation went on to note that “other pit bulls were specifically bred for work and companionship. These dogs have long been popular family pets, noted for their gentleness, affection and loyalty. And even those pit bulls bred to fight other animals were not prone to aggressiveness toward people. Dogs used for fighting needed to be routinely handled by people; therefore aggression toward people was not tolerated”.
