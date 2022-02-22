Fisherman attacked by shark rescued by helicopter near Bahamas

A fisherman attacked by a shark in the Bahamas had to be rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter, according to a news release from the agency.

On Monday, a 51-year-old fisherman was bitten on the arm while he was out on a boat fishing near Bimini. The gash - reportedly the work of a shark - had resulted in significant blood loss, so a crewmate fit a tourniquet to the man's arm, according to a US Coast Guard Press release.

At that point, the Coast Guard arrived and determined that the fisherman would need a medical evacuation for treatment, and the Coast Guard's Air Station Miami dispatched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to hoist the man rom his boat and transport him to a nearby hospital.

“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard District Seven, said. “This individual was fortunate a fellow crew member was able to render aid prior to the Coast Guard’s arrival which allowed for a quick extraction from the vessel.”