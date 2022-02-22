Fisherman attacked by shark rescued by helicopter near Bahamas
A fisherman attacked by a shark in the Bahamas had to be rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter, according to a news release from the agency.
On Monday, a 51-year-old fisherman was bitten on the arm while he was out on a boat fishing near Bimini. The gash - reportedly the work of a shark - had resulted in significant blood loss, so a crewmate fit a tourniquet to the man's arm, according to a US Coast Guard Press release.
At that point, the Coast Guard arrived and determined that the fisherman would need a medical evacuation for treatment, and the Coast Guard's Air Station Miami dispatched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to hoist the man rom his boat and transport him to a nearby hospital.
“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard District Seven, said. “This individual was fortunate a fellow crew member was able to render aid prior to the Coast Guard’s arrival which allowed for a quick extraction from the vessel.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies