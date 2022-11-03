Bakery worker dies after getting trapped inside freezer for hours
Man, 33, found dead by co-workers after entering freezer to clean at around 3am
The body of a man has been found in a walk-in freezer at a bakery manufacturing facility in Brooklyn, New York.
The worker was found dead by colleagues at about 8.45am on Thursday morning.
A preliminary investigation has indicated that the 33-year-old seems to have been accidentally locked inside the freezer after entering at about 3am, ABC7 reported.
The outlet noted that the bakery is famous for its black and white cookies, described as “New York’s signature cookie, with Beigel’s churning out over a hundred million of them to date,” on the company site.
Police have said that the investigation remains active.
The victim, who hasn’t been named, entered the freezer to clean it around five hours before he was found, The New York Daily News noted. Apart from the black and white cookies, the bakery is also known for its Whoopie pies.
The bakery was closed off behind police tape following the death of the worker.
The company website states that “the Beigel family opened their small bake shop in their hometown of Krakow, Poland,” in 1934.
In 1949, the business moved to the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
In the 1950s, the company “outgrew the Lower East Side facility and moved to new quarters in Williamsburg, Brooklyn,” the site states. “In the early 2000s, the Williamsburg facility became too small and Beigel’s moved to a new facility triple the size in Clinton Hill, downtown Brooklyn.”
“In 2015, we needed to expand once again. Our sprawling, spanking brand-new facility in Canarsie features the latest, cutting-edge innovations in baking,” the company site added.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies