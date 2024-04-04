Port of Baltimore channel to ‘tentatively’ reopen soon following bridge collapse

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US Army Corps of Engineers has announced a “tentative” timeline for the reopening of the channel near the Port of Baltimore, following the collapse of the Francis Scoot Key bridge.

The Corps said it expects to open a channel 280-feet wide and 35-feet deep by the end of April, and reopen the permanent 700-foot wide, 50-foot deep channel by the end of May.

Currently, vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore remains suspended. Trucks however are still being processed inside our marine terminals.

A statement put out by the Corps online said: “We appreciate everyone's patience as we continue to work through this unimaginable situation. We thank all of our incredible federal, state, and local partners who are working around the clock to make this happen.

“We remind everyone to keep their thoughts on the families that have suffered unreplaceable losses. Thank you to all of our valued business partners for your continued support of the Port of Baltimore during this incredibly difficult time.”

Speculation as to when the channel and port will reopen properly has swirled for weeks following the incident, which took place last month. Maryland Governor Wes Moore previously indicated that the mission to reopen the port will take longer than a month.

Despite the efforts, the temporary channels do not mean that one of America’s biggest trade ports is now functioning again.

Larger commercial ships, including the Dali – the cargo ship that collided with the bridge – are still unable to leave the harbour as debris remains in the channel blocking its path. The Dali crew members still remain stuck on board the ship.

New footage showed dive teams entering the water around the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in – revealing the challenging conditions authorities are working in to remove the debris.

President Joe Biden is due to travel to Baltimore on Friday where he will receive an “operational update” on efforts from Governor Moore, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other elected officials.

Six men died in the incident and Mr Biden is due to meet their loved ones as part of his vist, according to the White House.

More follows ...