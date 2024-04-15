The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has opened a criminal investigation into the massive container ship that struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore causing the bridge to collapse.

On Monday, FBI agents in Baltimore boarded The Dali container ship to conduct “court-authorized law enforcement activity,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement.

The ship struck the bridge approximately three weeks ago after suddenly losing power causing eight people to fall into the Patapsco River. Six of those people died.

That investigation will allegedly examine whether or not the crew knew the vessel had problems before leaving the port, officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The FBI criminal investigation is separate from The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation to determine the cause of the crash and safety measures.

A spokesperson for the FBI in Baltimore said they had no other public information or comment available at this time.

In an aerial view, salvage crews continue to remove wreckage from the cargo ship Dali after it stuck and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge, April 09, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland ( Getty Images )

In March, the nearly 1,000-foot-long cargo ship struck the bridge just moments after departing from a port in Baltimore. The vessel suddenly lost power, leading the crew to issue a mayday call.

However, The Dali was moving at a “very, very rapid speed”, according to Maryland Governor Wes Moore. It then crashed into the historic bridge, causing it to split and collapse.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…