Watch live: Baltimore bridge cargo ship to be moved two months after crash
Watch live from Baltimore on Monday, 20 May, as crews are expected to refloat the Dali cargo ship two months after the Francis Scott Key Bridge crash.
The vessel has been stuck in the Patapsco River since 26 March, when it lost power and crashed into the bridge.
Seven construction workers were thrown from the bridge into the water, with one managing to escape.
Six other people died.
Twenty-one crew members of the ship have been trapped on board the Dali, cut off from the rest of the world with no access to their mobile phones.
Darrell Wilson, a spokesperson for Synergy Marine Group, which manages the ship, told The Independent that the FBI had confiscated the crew members’ phones during the investigation into the crash.
They have since been supplied with new phones which they are able to use to stay in contact with their families, he added.
It is unclear why the phones were seized or why the crew continues to be held on the vessel.
The Independent has contacted the FBI for comment.
