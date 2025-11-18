Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maryland officials have more than doubled the estimated cost for rebuilding Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, initially projected to cost $1.9 billion, after the bridge collapsed and killed six construction workers in 2024.

Rebuilding the vital bridge will now cost between $4.3 billion and $5.2 billion – and take two years longer than previously estimated, with its completion expected in 2030, Maryland Transportation Authority officials said Monday.

“As design has advanced and pre-construction work progresses, it became clear that material costs for all aspects of the project have increased drastically since the preliminary estimates were prepared less than two weeks after the initial tragedy,” said the Acting Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chair Samantha J. Biddle.

The cost change and delay were announced the night before a National Transportation Safety Board meeting, where board members are expected to vote on the probable cause for the disater and safety recommendations following the March 2024 out-of-control tanker crash and collapse.

The 1.6-mile-long bridge, a longstanding route through Baltimore’s downtown, was once vital for traffic heading into the Port of Baltimore, which was closed for months as a result of the collapse.

open image in gallery Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key bridge will cost over twice as much as previously expected to rebuild, and will take two years longer than previously estimated. ( Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery Six people were killed after a out-of-control tanker crashed into the bridge in 2024. ( Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The container ship, Dali, suffered two catastrophic electrical failures mere minutes before the crash – and experienced two blackouts a day earlier, a preliminary NTSB report stated.

The six construction workers who fell to their death were immigrants from Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Guatemala.

After the crash, then-President Joe Biden said he was committed to helping rebuild the bridge as quickly as possible – and said that the federal government would front the bill.

Maryland’s transportation authority, in its press release, noted the American Relief Act, which authorized more than $8 billion for the Emergency Relief Program and committed to fully funding the bridge’s replacement.

open image in gallery A container ship suffered two electrical failures minutes before crashing into the bridge. ( Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery After the crash, then-President Joe Biden said he was committed to helping rebuild the bridge as quickly as possible

Still, officials seemed uncertain on whether President Donald Trump would keep his predecessor’s promise.

“We will continue to work with the Trump Administration to find ways to reduce costs and rebuild faster,” Governor Wes Moore said. “And we will keep Marylanders continuously apprised of construction progress.”

The governor said the state is looking to pursue litigation against those responsible “so taxpayers aren’t on the hook.”