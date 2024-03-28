The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the wreckage of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge on Thursday 28 March.

The structure collapsed into the Patapsco River after a cargo ship crashed into it in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Yesterday, the first two bodies were pulled from the water, as officials suspended recovery operations citing safety concerns for divers and an inability to reach more vehicles trapped within the submerged structure.

The men have been identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35 of Baltimore and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26 of Dundalk.

Mr Fuentes was from Mexico and Mr Cabrera from Guatemala.

A search and rescue mission for the six missing men, all construction workers on the bridge at the time of the incident, was called off on Tuesday night when Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said there was no hope of finding them alive due to the frigid water and the length of time since the accident.

It switched to a recovery effort on Wednesday morning.