Hiker dies after rockslide in remote part of national park
Three others were injured in the incident
A rockslide in a Canadian national park has claimed the life of one hiker and left three others injured.
The hikers were struck by falling rocks on a trail in Banff National Park on Thursday.
Emergency services were dispatched to the Canadian Rockies park on Thursday afternoon following reports of multiple fatalities or injuries.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Parks Canada later confirmed the incident occurred near Bow Glacier Falls.
The site is located north of Lake Louise on the scenic Icefields Parkway, approximately 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Calgary.
It is also situated about 137 kilometres (85 miles) from Kananaskis, Alberta, where the Group of Seven summit was held this week.
STARS Air Ambulance spokeswoman Kate Langille earlier said two of its units were deployed around 2 p.m.
Parks Canada asked visitors to avoid the area.
The Bow Glacier Falls hiking trail is a 9-kilometer (6-mile) route running along the edges of Bow Lake.
It is considered a moderate challenge for hikers and day-trippers include families.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was deeply saddened.
“We are thinking of all those involved and wishing for their safety as we await further details,” she said in a post on social media.