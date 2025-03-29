Bank of America warns it may cancel accounts that aren’t active
Customers who haven’t logged into their accounts for three years may be impacted
Bank of America is warning customers that their accounts may be canceled if they haven’t been in used in several years.
The national bank is sending letters to customers who haven’t accessed their account in several years, warning them it may be deactivated due to “escheatment” laws.
Bank of America serves 69 million customers and has 3,700 financial centers across the country.
"If you have not accessed your account for an extended period (typically 3 years or more), you may receive a letter from us letting you know your account is considered abandoned and may be turned over to the state under escheat laws," the bank said in a statement on its website.
“You will need to follow the instructions on your letter to contact the bank and prevent escheatment,” the statement added.
Escheatment is the process by which abandoned or unclaimed assets (in this case, inactive bank accounts) are transferred to the state.
“Escheatment is the process of reporting and remitting abandoned/unclaimed property to the appropriate state agency for custodial safekeeping,” noted Bank of America.
Escheat laws vary by state in the U.S., which is why the period of time for declaring an account abandoned varies.
“We encourage you to log in and check your balances regularly to keep your accounts active,” the bank’s website reads.
It’s not just your checking or savings accounts that could be in danger, either.
Escheat laws also apply to CD and IRA balances, safe deposit boxes, cashier checks and “other official items that are not negotiated,” and securities, such as stocks, bonds and mutual funds.
Customers with questions can call Bank of America at: (800) 432-1000.
