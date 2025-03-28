Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bank of America is warning customers that their accounts may be canceled if they haven’t been in used in several years.

The national bank is sending letters to customers who haven’t accessed their account in several years, warning them it may be deactivated due to “escheatment” laws.

Bank of America serves 69 million customers and has 3,700 financial centers across the country.

"If you have not accessed your account for an extended period (typically 3 years or more), you may receive a letter from us letting you know your account is considered abandoned and may be turned over to the state under escheat laws," the bank said in a statement on its website.

“You will need to follow the instructions on your letter to contact the bank and prevent escheatment,” the statement added.

open image in gallery Bank of America is sending letters to customers who haven't accessed their accounts in several years ( Getty Images )

Escheatment is the process by which abandoned or unclaimed assets (in this case, inactive bank accounts) are transferred to the state.

“Escheatment is the process of reporting and remitting abandoned/unclaimed property to the appropriate state agency for custodial safekeeping,” noted Bank of America.

Escheat laws vary by state in the U.S., which is why the period of time for declaring an account abandoned varies.

“We encourage you to log in and check your balances regularly to keep your accounts active,” the bank’s website reads.

It’s not just your checking or savings accounts that could be in danger, either.

Escheat laws also apply to CD and IRA balances, safe deposit boxes, cashier checks and “other official items that are not negotiated,” and securities, such as stocks, bonds and mutual funds.

Customers with questions can call Bank of America at: (800) 432-1000.