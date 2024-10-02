Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Thousands of Bank of America customers reported trouble accessing their bank accounts on Wednesday as the financial institution faced a widespread outage.

On social media, customers said they were unable to see their account balances and some who could were met with a $0 balance.

By 1:15 p.m. ET, nearly 20,000 customers said they were having trouble, according to Downdetector.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...