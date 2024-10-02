Bank of America is down: Users report their accounts showing empty balance during widespread outage
Nearly 20,000 customers reported having trouble accessing their accounts
Your support helps us to tell the story
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Thousands of Bank of America customers reported trouble accessing their bank accounts on Wednesday as the financial institution faced a widespread outage.
On social media, customers said they were unable to see their account balances and some who could were met with a $0 balance.
By 1:15 p.m. ET, nearly 20,000 customers said they were having trouble, according to Downdetector.
This is a breaking news story, more follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments