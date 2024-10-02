Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bank of America is down: Users report their accounts showing empty balance during widespread outage

Nearly 20,000 customers reported having trouble accessing their accounts

Ariana Baio
Wednesday 02 October 2024 20:35
(The Independent)

Thousands of Bank of America customers reported trouble accessing their bank accounts on Wednesday as the financial institution faced a widespread outage.

On social media, customers said they were unable to see their account balances and some who could were met with a $0 balance.

By 1:15 p.m. ET, nearly 20,000 customers said they were having trouble, according to Downdetector.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...

