Barack Obama has announced the death of the family dog Bo in a post on social media.

“Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” the former president wrote.

“For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and every day in between.”

Bo, a male Portuguese Water Dog, was almost thirteen years old and spent much of his life at the White House as “First Dog”.

On the night he was elected as the 44th president, Mr Obama promised his daughters Malia and Sasha that they would be getting a puppy when they moved into the executive mansion.

There was much speculation over what breed of dog the Obamas would choose, or whether they would adopt from a shelter.

Bo was reportedly named by the Obama children after their cousins’ cat and Michelle Obama’s father, known as Diddley— a reference to the R&B musician Bo Diddley. His name was also the initials of the former president.

Bo came to the White House as a gift from Senator Ted Kennedy, who owned a dog from the same litter.

The family was often seen walking him on the grounds of the White House and he made frequent appearances at events alongside first lady Michelle Obama — particularly those involving children and military families.

The White House webpage featured photos and a biography of Bo, and his likeness was used in Christmas, Halloween, and Easter decorations.

In August 2013, Bo was joined at the White House by Sunny, a female of the same breed.